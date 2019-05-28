This photo taken on May 22 and released by @nimsdai Project Possible shows heavy traffic of mountain climbers lining up to stand at the summit of Mount Everest. | @NIMSDAI PROJECT POSSIBLE / VIA AFP-JIJI

Asia Pacific

American climber dies on descent from summit of Mount Everest, bringing current season's toll to nine

Reuters

KATHMANDU - An American climber died on the descent from the summit of Mount Everest on Monday, a Nepalese official said, taking the number of dead or missing mountaineers on the world’s highest mountain to nine on the Nepali side during the current climbing season.

Christopher John Kulish, 61, scaled the 8,850-meter (29,035-foot) peak from the normal Southeast Ridge route in the morning but died suddenly at South Col after descending from the summit, said Mira Acharya, a Nepal tourism department official.

The authorities did not say where he was from in the United States. The cause of his death was unclear.

Most of the deaths on Everest this year have been attributed to exhaustion and tiredness, exacerbated because a crowded route to and from the summit has led to delays. The short climbing season ends this month.

The route, also called the South Col route, was pioneered by New Zealander Sir Edmund Hillary and Nepalese Sherpa Tenzing Norgay in 1953.

About 5,000 people have scaled the Everest summit so far and about 300 have died on its slopes.

Two climbers are also confirmed dead on the Tibetan side of Mount Everest this climbing season.

A record 381 climbers had been permitted to scale the summit from the Nepali side this season. About 130 others were tackling Everest from the mountain’s northern side in Tibet.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha attends the coronation procession for newly crowned King Maha Vajiralongkorn in Bangkok on May 5.
Thai pro-military political entity courts swing parties in bid to form government
Two Thai political parties were meeting leaders of a pro-army party on Monday to discuss a possible deal to keep military junta chief Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha on as prime minister more than two mo...
U.S. national security adviser John Bolton arrives to attend a graduation ceremony at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, on Wednesday.
North Korea calls Bolton 'warmonger' and says halting missile tests means giving up right to self...
North Korea has labeled U.S. national security adviser John Bolton a "warmonger" for saying that recent missile tests by the nuclear-armed country had violated U.N. sanctions, adding that giving...
Image Not Available
Amid China tensions, Taiwan and U.S. security officials hold rare meeting
Senior national security officials from the United States and Taiwan have met to deepen cooperation, the government in Taipei said, the first such meeting in four decades that came amid tense relat...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

This photo taken on May 22 and released by @nimsdai Project Possible shows heavy traffic of mountain climbers lining up to stand at the summit of Mount Everest. | @NIMSDAI PROJECT POSSIBLE / VIA AFP-JIJI

, , , ,