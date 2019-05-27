Over 200 bags of cocaine found in stomach of Japanese who died on plane

More than 200 bags of cocaine were found in the stomach and intestines of a Japanese man who died last week on a flight from Mexico to Japan, Mexican officials said Monday.

An autopsy revealed that the 42-year-old man had swallowed 246 bags. The man died Friday from cardiac arrest caused by a drug overdose, the law enforcement officials said.

The man took a flight from the Colombian capital of Bogota to Mexico City, where he boarded a flight to Narita International Airport.

The man complained of feeling ill shortly after takeoff. He was pronounced dead after the flight made an emergency landing at an airport in Sonora, northwestern Mexico.

The plastic bags were approximately 2.5 centimeters long and 1 cm wide, the officials said.