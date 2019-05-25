Japan ruling bloc to delay submission of bill to revise referendum law

The ruling bloc has given up the idea of submitting to the ongoing ordinary parliamentary session a bill to revise the country’s referendum law, informed sources have said.

The Liberal Democratic Party-led camp apparently hopes to avoid confrontations with opposition forces ahead of the House of Councilors election in summer, the sources said Friday.

The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and other major opposition parties are increasingly wary about the ruling camp’s submission of the bill during the session ending June 26 to revise the law to make referendums to amend the country’s Constitution more convenient for voters.

Under the revision, common polling stations would be established mainly at stations and commercial facilities, as is done for elections of both parliamentary chambers.

The LDP hoped to enact the bill during the ongoing Diet session so that it can present its draft of constitutional amendments to the Diet.

Meanwhile, opposition parties have consistently prioritized debates on restrictions on television commercials for referendums.

A bill approved at the Commission on the Constitution of the House of Representatives and sent to its counterpart at the Upper House is likely to be scrapped unless it is enacted before the upper chamber election.

LDP members in the Upper House are reluctant to get the referendum bill to pass the Lower House commission hurriedly by overriding resistance from opposition parties.