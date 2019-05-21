William Hagerty | SATOKO KAWASAKI

Trump wants trade deal with Japan in 'weeks,' U.S. Ambassador William Hagerty says

U.S. President Donald Trump wants trade talks with Japan to be concluded in “weeks,” Ambassador to Japan William Hagerty said Tuesday.

In a speech in Tokyo, Hagerty said he hopes “significant progress” toward a deal will be made at a summit between Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo on Monday.

Trump will visit Japan for four days starting Saturday.

Hagerty said the timing of a deal is up to negotiations between fiscal and economic policy minister Toshimitsu Motegi and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

The ambassador said the U.S. agriculture and livestock industry has fallen into a disadvantageous position in trade with Japan since the 11-country TPP free trade agreement that took effect in December last year. Trump pulled the U.S. out of the TPP.

