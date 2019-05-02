National / Politics

South Korea's Moon Jae-in says ties with Japan must be improved

Kyodo

SEOUL - South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Thursday said ties with Japan should be improved for national security as well as economic development for the future.

“We do need to have a good relationship with Japan, but due to unfortunate history of the past, problems have constantly occurred, making the ties between the two countries uncomfortable,” said Moon at a luncheon with experts.

Moon, however, added that he feels sorry at the same time to see Japan’s use of history in its politics, which he said seems to be “exacerbating” the ongoing controversies.

Ties between Seoul and Tokyo have been bedeviled by issues arising from Japan’s colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula between 1910 and 1945.

The two countries reached an agreement in 2015 aimed at settling the issue of “comfort women.” The term is a euphemism used to refer to women who provided sex, including those who did so against their will, for Japanese troops before and during World War II. But a new government in Seoul has since revisited the deal, concluding it could not settle the long-standing issue as it failed to reflect the opinions of surviving victims.

Bilateral ties have been under added pressure since a string of court rulings in South Korea in favor of wartime forced laborers seeking compensation.

Japan claims that the compensation issue was completely settled by 1965 bilateral treaty signed by the two countries.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Taiwan seeks Japan's assistance in locating double-murder suspect
Taiwanese authorities said Thursday they are seeking the assistance of Interpol in locating an Iraqi man who this week fled with his 1-year-old son to Japan where he works after allegedly killin...
Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako and Princess Aiko attend an event in Tokyo’s Chiyoda Ward in August 2016. 
Nearly 80% in Japan support having women on throne and 82% feel affection for new emperor
Over 82 percent of respondents feel affection for newly enthroned Emperor Naruhito, while nearly 80 percent said they would support allowing females to ascend to the imperial throne, a Kyodo New...
Emperor Naruhito is driven to the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on May 1, following his accession to the throne.
Japan's new emperor to make visits to Aichi, Akita, Niigata and Ibaraki from June
Emperor Naruhito will start official visits across the country in June after acceding to the throne Wednesday and taking over duties from his father. Following the National Arbor Festival in Owa...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in | KYODO

,