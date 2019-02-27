National

Japan draws up measures to help public cope with 10-day closures during Golden Week holiday

The government said Tuesday it had drawn up measures to minimize the adverse effects of a special 10-day holiday period this spring on people’s daily lives.

The move comes as child care facilities, hospitals, banks and other businesses are expected to be closed during an extended Golden Week.

This year, with May 1 designated as a one-off national holiday to mark Crown Prince Naruhito’s accession to the throne, the spring holiday period will run from April 27 through May 6.

The government plans to call for the introduction of additional subsidies for child care facilities to offer extra holiday services, in addition to requesting that prefectural governments inform the public about hospitals and clinics that will be open during the period.

Municipal authorities will be asked to provide information on whether or not they will collect garbage during the holidays, while power, gas and water suppliers will be urged to secure stable services, and banks will be requested to boost manpower on weekdays before and after the holiday period.

Concerned about possible long hours for those who need to work during the period and reduced earnings for hourly and daily workers due to fewer workdays, the government will call on companies to consider these factors.

The government will also advise elementary and junior high schools to hold additional classes during summer and other extended breaks, if necessary.

