British Secretary of State for Business Greg Clark gives a speech at the EEF National Manufacturing conference in London Tuesday. | REUTERS

Business

U.K. admits trade deals with Japan and South Korea are unlikely before Brexit

Bloomberg

LONDON - Business Secretary Greg Clark said the U.K. isn’t likely to reach agreements with Japan and South Korea to roll over existing trade deals before Britain’s scheduled departure from the European Union on March 29.

Britain benefits from about 40 free-trade agreements with 70 nations through its EU membership, and it’s been seeking to extend them after Brexit. Combined, they account for 11 percent of U.K. trade.

“Unfortunately not all of the FTAs — and I might mention the Japan and Korean ones that are important — are expected to be concluded in time,” Clark told executives and journalists on Tuesday at the annual conference of the MakeUK manufacturing lobby group. “That is one of the reasons why I think it is so important that we should not leave without a deal.”

The admission throws into stark relief Trade Secretary Liam Fox’s old promise that the deals would be ready at “one second past midnight” after Brexit day.

The two Asian nations buy about £18.6 billion ($24 billion) of British exports a year and send just under £17 billion of imports per year, according to official figures.

Clark also emphasized that it’s “unacceptable” that exporters to those markets aren’t able to know what their terms of trade will be in under 40 days’ time, and referred to the freighter the Thalassa Mana, which left Felixstowe port in eastern England on Monday and is due to arrive in Osaka on March 30.

“That is, I know, unacceptable to you and it’s unacceptable for me,” he said, adding that it’s “absolutely essential” for the U.K. to conclude arrangements as soon as possible “and not at the last minute on March 28.”

The Brexit deal Prime Minister Theresa May is struggling to get through Parliament includes a 21-month transition in which EU trading arrangements would be little-changed, though it’s still up to partner countries — including Japan and South Korea — to decide whether they want to roll over their agreements with the EU to the U.K., which will technically have left the bloc.

Fox’s international trade department has so far agreed to roll over agreements with Switzerland, Israel, the Palestinian Authority, Chile, the Faroe Islands, and Eastern and Southern Africa. The department said in an emailed statement that it’s still “seeking continuity for existing free trade agreements.”

“We will continue to engage with all our trading partners, and businesses should continue to plan for a range of Brexit scenarios — including no deal,” the department said.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

The logos of Huawei are displayed at its retail shop window reflecting the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Beijing in January. The head of Britain's cybersecurity agency says government oversight of Huawei has proven it can flag up security problems, suggesting he doesn't think the Chinese company needs to be banned from supplying mobile networks.
Britain able to 'manage' Huawei risks, has no evidence of spying: official
Britain is able to manage the security risks of using Huawei equipment in national telecoms networks and has not seen any evidence of malicious activity by the company, the head of Britain's Nation...
A Southwest Airlines jet taxis as a person eats at a terminal restaurant at LaGuardia Airport in New York in January. Southwest is lashing out at the union representing its mechanics and suggesting workers are purposely grounding planes to gain leverage in negotiations over a new contract.
Southwest Airlines grapples with new labor and revenue woes, blaming union and government shutdown
Southwest Airlines is lashing out at the union representing its mechanics, suggesting they are purposely grounding planes in order to gain leverage in new contract negotiations. Separately, Sout...
Water contaminated with arsenic, lead and zinc flows from a pipe out of the Lee Mountain mine and into a holding pond near Rimini, Montana, in October. The community is part of the Upper Tenmile Creek Superfund site, where dozens of abandoned mines have left water supplies polluted and residents must use bottled water.
U.S. mine sites dump 189 million liters of toxic waste water daily: AP
Every day many millions of gallons of water loaded with arsenic, lead and other toxic metals flow from some of the most contaminated mining sites in the U.S. and into surrounding streams and ponds ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

British Secretary of State for Business Greg Clark gives a speech at the EEF National Manufacturing conference in London Tuesday. | REUTERS

, , , , , , , ,