Japan’s Self-Defense Forces mark 50 years since opening doors to women

New female recruits are undergoing a strict training regimen at the Ground Self-Defense Force’s Camp Asaka in Saitama Prefecture as the Self-Defense Forces mark 50 years since welcoming women into their ranks.

The camp’s women-only training unit has produced 14,809 female members in the past half-century.

New female troops are deployed to SDF facilities nationwide after completing three months of training.

The predecessor of the unit was established on Dec. 20, 1968, the year the SDF started hiring female personnel outside of the nursing sector. Some 50 women joined the unit in the first year.

A total of 370 female recruits are expected to complete their training at the unit in fiscal 2018 and over 500 the following year as the number of female recruits continues to grow.

During training, a team of 10 shares a room with five bunk beds while living in a dormitory at the camp, where female recruits learn basic skills such as how to crawl and shoot.

Every trainee has short, black hair and none wear makeup, although it is not strictly banned.

Their schedule is packed. On a regular day, only three minutes after their 6 a.m. wake-up call, trainees have to stand in line outside of the dormitory for roll call. After a full day of training, lasting until shortly past 5 p.m., they must eat dinner and take a bath before 7 p.m. Each trainee is given only 10 minutes to bathe.

Afterward, they check their weapons and make preparations for the next day until 10 p.m. Following cleaning and roll call, they go to bed at 10:55 p.m.

To mark the 50th anniversary, the training unit has adopted a new logo featuring an eagle to symbolize a strong and courageous female SDF member, replacing the one depicting two pigeons facing each other.

The unit has “50 years of expertise, history and tradition,” its leader, Col. Misa Nakagawa, said proudly.

“Female SDF members are growing in number, but we are still pioneers,” she said. “We want our staff and trainees to be active and to learn and try.”