‘Super volunteer’ Haruo Obata, who found missing 2-year-old, honored by hometown Hiji

JIJI

HIJI, OITA PREF. – Haruo Obata, who has been called a “super volunteer” after finding a missing two-year-old boy last month, was honored Monday by his hometown of Hiji, Oita Prefecture, for his actions and spirit of volunteerism.

Police had yet to find any clue as to the whereabouts of the boy, and Obata surprised many people by finding him.

Receiving a citation from Hiji Mayor Hirofumi Honda, Obata, 78, said, “I will continue volunteer activities as long as my body allows.”

The range of volunteering activities in which he participates has prompted people to call him a super volunteer. A mountain climbing enthusiast, he has prepared mountain trails on Mount Yufu in Oita Prefecture for 30 years. The stairs he created continue to allow climbers to mount its steep slopes.

In the aftermath of the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and ensuing tsunami on March 11, 2011, Obata went to Minamisanriku, Miyagi Prefecture — one of the three most severely affected prefectures — to search for the keepsakes of those affected by the disaster, such as photo albums buried in debris, and return them to their owners.

After finding the missing boy in Suo-Oshima, Yamaguchi Prefecture, in mid-August, Obata had barely taken a break before he went on to volunteer in Kure, Hiroshima Prefecture, through the end of August to help following heavy rain that had hit the area. Obata eats and sleeps in his microvan during his volunteer activities.

“I’d like you to join mud-cleanup work — just for an hour is fine,” he said. “You’ll see your work greatly appreciated by people affected by disasters, and think about doing cleanup work for half a day next time.”

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

High waves are observed at a fishing port in Aki, Kochi Prefecture, on Tuesday as Typhoon Jebi approaches western Japan.
Typhoon Jebi, most powerful to hit Japan in 25 years, makes landfall, threatening heavy rains and...
Powerful Typhoon Jebi made landfall in Tokushima Prefecture in western Japan on Tuesday afternoon, with the Meteorological Agency warning of heavy rains and strong winds in both the western and eas...
Atsushi Sakima, a candidate for Okinawa governor, speaks during a press conference in Naha, Okinawa, on Monday.
Abe's pick in Okinawa governor's race mum on U.S. Futenma base relocation
A major candidate running for governor of Okinawa in an election this month with the backing of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the Liberal Democratic Party did not clarify his stand on the single mo...
Image Not Available
Bodies of missing mother and infant found near Hyogo campsite
Police on Monday have found the bodies of a 40-year-old woman and her two-month-old baby on the coastline of Akaho, Hyogo Prefecture, which faces the Seto Inland Sea. The pair had gone missing o...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Haruo Obata is honored by the town of Hiji, Oita Prefecture, on Monday for his actions and spirit of volunteerism. | KYODO

, , , ,