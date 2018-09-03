Online map shows areas where Mount Fuji can be viewed ‘by anyone’

The Japan Map Center on Monday released an online guide to locations where Mount Fuji can be viewed, showing that the nation’s renowned 3,776-meter volcano can be observed from as far as 300 km away.

The map, entitled Fuji-san Koko, which roughly translates as Mount Fuji Here, overlays red marks on a map of Japan to show where the country’s tallest peak, which straddles Yamanashi and Shizuoka prefectures, should be viewable if no obstacles are in the way. The map was compiled through topographical calculations.

While the center has been collecting information on Mount Fuji for some time, the website allowed it to map out the places where it can be seen in a way “accessible to anyone,” said researcher Kazuhiro Takemura. The project is being led by Hiroshi Tashiro, a geographer known for his love of Mount Fuji.

According to the map, the farthest point from which Mount Fuji can be observed is the Irokawa Fujimi mountain pass in Wakayama Prefecture, 323 km southwest. It can also be seen from Hachijo Island, 271 km to the south, or as far north as Mount Hanazuka in Fukushima Prefecture, 308 km away.

The site also shows the kinds of photo opportunities available at certain locations, such as the so-called Diamond Fuji — a natural phenomenon that happens when the sun rises or sets behind the mountain, making the summit dazzle like a sparkling diamond.

People can also calculate the distance from their location to Mount Fuji’s peak, as well as view the map with a variety of backdrops ranging from satellite images, topographic data and prefectural and municipal borders, among others.

The map can also be viewed in English. The center plans to provide detailed English explanations on how to use it by the end of the year, Takemura said.

The map can be accessed at info.jmc.or.jp/fujisankoko/