20 years after declaration on future-oriented ties, Japan mulls panel on exchanges with South Korea

Kyodo

Japan plans to launch a bilateral relations panel to discuss how to expand exchanges with South Korea as the two countries mark the 20th anniversary of a declaration to promote future-oriented ties, government sources said.

Based on the envisaged panel’s input, the government apparently hopes to step up diplomacy and improve ties frayed by wartime history, especially the issue of the “comfort women,” Japan’s euphemism for the tens of thousands of females who were forced to work in its military brothels before and during the war.

The roughly 10-member panel will include people from both academic and business circles who are well-versed in Japan-South Korea relations, the sources said Saturday, adding the lineup would be finalized by the end of the month.

On the agenda is the promotion of people-to-people exchanges in such fields as tourism, sports and art.

The members are expected to analyze past successes in Japan of South Korean entertainment, as well as Seoul’s opening of its doors to Japanese culture after the 1998 declaration signed by then-Prime Minister Keizo Obuchi and South Korean President Kim Dae-jung in October that year.

The significance of declaration itself will also be on the agenda, according to sources.

The document noted that Japan caused tremendous damage and suffering to the people of South Korea during its colonial rule, and Obuchi expressed his “deep remorse and heartfelt apology” for the historical fact.

The comfort women issue continued to be a source of diplomatic friction in the following years, but the Japanese government has been looking to improve bilateral ties at a time when cooperation is crucial to denuclearizing North Korea.

In 2015 Tokyo and Seoul agreed to “finally and irreversibly” settle the issue and signed a formal document to that effect.

When South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha visited Tokyo earlier this month, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expressed a willingness to develop “future-oriented” ties on the joint declaration’s 20th anniversary.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

People are seen walking in Nagoya on Sunday. In many parts of the country, when the mercury exceeded 35 C.
Heat wave blamed for deaths of two people; over 2,000 others taken to hospital
Two people died and more than 2,000 people suffered heatstroke or exhaustion Sunday as a heat wave continued to scorch Japan over the three-day weekend, a Kyodo News tally showed. Temper...
Household waste collected in the wake of the heavy flooding in western Japan is piled up at a temporary collection site in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, on Saturday.
West Japan rains to be designated 'extremely severe disaster' to increase state aid subsidies
The government plans to designate the torrential rain that wreaked havoc in western Japan as a disaster of extreme severity so subsidies for reconstruction projects in the affected areas can be ...
The National Archives of Japan building is seen in this photo taken in June 2013.
Japan document scandals highlight country's growing pains as a democracy: archivist
National Archives of Japan President Takeo Kato has raised an alarm over a series of public document scandals involving Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's administration, saying the issue highlights the c...

, ,