Trump sees sign of progress in possible talks with North Korea over relinquishing its nukes

U.S. President Donald signaled an openness to talks with North Korea, citing “possible progress” after the regime told visiting South Korean envoys that it was prepared to halt nuclear weapons and missile tests and would put scrapping its atomic arsenal on the table for discussion — an apparent breakthrough after months of bellicose threats from both Washington and Pyongyang raised the specter of a devastating war.

The stunning diplomatic opening, unthinkable just months ago, presents the United States with both an opportunity and a challenge as Washington and its allies seek to resolve the long-festering nuclear issue, analysts and former U.S. officials said.

“This will be a very long and difficult process, and a healthy skepticism is very appropriate,” said Abraham Denmark, a former Asia official at the Pentagon, now director of the Asia program at the Wilson Center think tank in Washington.

Trump said Tuesday that the North Korean steps toward U.S. demands that Pyongyang demonstrate a commitment to denuclearization “have been very positive. That would be a great thing for the world,” Trump said, according to pool reports.

“I’d like to be optimistic,” he added.

Speaking at a televised news conference with the Swedish prime minister, the U.S. president said that he believes North Korea’s offer to hold denuclearization talks is “sincere.”

“I believe they are sincere,” he said. “I hope they’re sincere.”I think they’re sincere also because of the sanctions and what we’re doing with respect to North Korea,” Trump said, adding that China has been a “big help.”

The U.S. leader’s remarks came after envoys from Seoul said that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told them he was ready to suspend weapons tests and hold “candid” talks with Washington on ways to realize the denuclearization of the peninsula and normalize bilateral ties, if the safety of his regime was guaranteed, the South Korean government said Tuesday.

In response, South Korean President Moon Jae-in agreed to meet Kim for a summit along their heavily armed border late next month.

“Possible progress being made in talks with North Korea. For the first time in many years, a serious effort is being made by all parties concerned,” Trump wrote in a tweet earlier Tuesday. “The World is watching and waiting! May be false hope, but the U.S. is ready to go hard in either direction!”

In a statement released earlier Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence also appeared to signal that the U.S. would accept the offer for talks with the North.

“Whichever direction talks with North Korea go, we will be firm in our resolve,” he said. “The United States and our allies remain committed to applying maximum pressure on the Kim regime to end their nuclear program. All options are on the table and our posture toward the regime will not change until we see credible, verifiable, and concrete steps toward denuclearization.”

Late Tuesday in Seoul, Moon’s top security adviser, Chung Eui-yong, who had returned from meeting Kim in Pyongyang earlier in the day after leading a South Korean delegation, told a news briefing that the two Koreas had agreed to open a communication hot-line between Moon and Kim to “reduce military tensions,” the South’s Yonhap news agency quoted Chung as saying.

The two leaders were expected to hold their first telephone conversation before the planned summit, he said.

And in a key turn of events, Chung said the North had stated its commitment to scrapping its nuclear weapons program while also expressing a willingness to hold talks with the U.S. on how to approach that issue as well as the possible normalization of the two countries’ relationship.

“The North side clearly affirmed its commitment to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and said it would have no reason to possess nuclear weapons should the safety of its regime be guaranteed and military threats against North Korea removed,” he said.

It also said there would be no military provocations — including additional nuclear tests or ballistic missile launches — so long as the U.S.-North Korea talks are in progress, Chung added.

“In addition, the North promised not to use not only nuclear weapons but also conventional weapons against the South,” he said.

Chung and Suh Hoon, head of South Korea’s spy agency, the National Intelligence Service, were scheduled to fly this week to the U.S. to brief American officials on the Kim meeting. After their return from the U.S., Chung will visit China and Russia and Suh will go to Japan. The four countries are members of the so-called six-party denuclearization talks, which also involve the two Koreas. The talks have been stalled since late 2008.

Denmark, the former Asia official at the Pentagon, called the chance at talks “the best opportunity to engage Kim Jong Un on nuclear issues since he came to power” more than six years ago, and said the odds of talks being held were high despite the Trump administration’s hard-line policy.

“It would be shocking if the U.S. were to refuse an offer to negotiate,” Denmark said. “To do so would severely damage relations between Seoul and Washington, and would jeopardize cooperation on pressure with Beijing and Moscow.”

But Denmark also cast doubt on the motives of Kim’s sudden diplomatic gambit.

“There’s also a question of what Kim gets out of this. Instead of ‘freeze for freeze,’ right now it looks like freeze for talks,” he said in reference to a Chinese proposal in which the North would freeze its nuclear weapons program in exchange for U.S. and South Korea suspending large-scale military exercises.

Denmark also said it was notable that Seoul’s description of the envoys’ meeting with him “did not include any specific demand from North Korea.”

“What’s the quid pro quo?” he asked.

Under Trump, the U.S., its allies and Russia and China have worked to tighten the sanctions noose around North Korea to levels unseen as a part of Washington’s “maximum pressure” campaign, a push with the stated goal of bringing Pyongyang to the negotiating table and ridding it of its nuclear arsenal.

James Schoff, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a Washington think tank, said that for now, the White House “has to play ball, at least to get clarity about what North Korea’s demands are and to help keep U.S.-South Korea solidarity firm.”

For most of last year — despite the ramped-up pressure campaign that saw Pyongyang slapped with a series of international and unilateral sanctions, the expelling of its diplomats from embassies across the globe and a crackdown on illicit regime fundraising — the North maintained its torrid pace of nuclear and ballistic missile testing. These included the launch of a longer-range missile experts believe is capable of striking most of the U.S., as well as its most powerful nuclear blast to date in September, in what the North claimed was a test of a thermonuclear weapon.

The White House has repeatedly said that “all options remain on the table,” including military action, to rein in North Korea’s nuclear drive — a prospect that has stoked concern in Seoul and Tokyo.

For now, perhaps to allay growing fears of the U.S. or North Korea stumbling into a bloody conflict of catastrophic proportions, it appears the White House is likely to at least agree to what have been called “talks about talks” — a first step in an arduous process of resolving the Trump administration’s most vexing foreign policy challenge.