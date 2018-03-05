Body found in Hyogo house where blaze that gutted train station started

Police on Monday found a body in the two-story wooden house where a fire that burned down a train station northwest of Kobe started the previous day.

The police believe the body is that of resident Toshiro Enomoto, 68, of Miki, Hyogo Prefecture, who was declared missing after the blaze. His house was situated next to Miki Station on the Ao Line run by Kobe Electric Railway Co.

“I heard sounds like an explosion. It was scary,” said a 64-year-old man who said he was passing by when the fire broke out.

The blaze, which started around 6 p.m., was brought under control after it gutted the station building and two houses including Enomoto’s.

No injuries to commuters were reported.

Kobe Electric reduced train services on part of the line on Monday.

A 58-year-old company worker who witnessed the fire said he was worried about transport because he uses Miki Station to get to nearby Kobe.