Abe administration to remove contentious part of Japan’s labor reform draft bill

The Abe administration will remove a contentious part of a labor reform bill amid fallout from an erroneous working-hour survey used to support the legislation, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced early Thursday.

The central government is now set to drop a proposal in the draft bill to expand the application of the so-called discretionary labor system, in which employees are paid based on fixed working hours instead of actual hours spent on the job, Abe told reporters.

Numerous errors in the labor ministry survey, which was initially designed to promote the new discretionary labor system, sparked criticism from opposition parties who said the government is trying to use the flawed data to push forward its proposal.

The clashes between the ruling and opposition parties prevented smooth deliberations on a budget bill for fiscal 2018, as opposition parties insisted they would not vote on the bill unless the labor bill is retracted and a fresh survey is conducted.

The revision is expected to deal a blow to Abe as work-style reforms are a pillar of one of his administration’s key bills for the current Diet session.

The labor reform bill includes a binding limit on long working hours, but exempts certain high-paid professionals from a legal overtime cap, according to Abe.

On Wednesday, Abe had indicated the government may delay submitting the labor reform bill.

“The government will not be able to move forward on the bill unless we accurately assess the current (work) conditions” of the discretionary labor system, he told the Lower House Budget Committee. “It will take a certain period of time.”

The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry is considering delaying the submission of the bill by about a month to late March, sources familiar with the matter have said.

Under the discretionary labor system, employees are given a fixed number of overtime hours and are paid on the assumption they worked those hours, meaning any further overtime is unpaid.

Abe is seeking to reshape the country’s work culture with the backing of business lobbies. But opposition parties, including those supported by labor unions, argue it could worsen a culture of overwork that has led to cases of karōshi (death by overwork).

The 2013 survey concluded that the average worker on a discretionary labor contract generally works shorter hours than one on a conventional contract.

But the ministry revealed last week it used two different methods to collect the data, making its results unusable for drawing comparisons and prompting Abe to withdraw his Diet remarks based on it.