Pence says U.S. now open to talks with North Korea: report

In what could amount to a significant shift in its stance toward nuclear-armed North Korea, the United States has said it is open to talks with the isolated country, Vice President Mike Pence said in an interview published Monday.

The report by The Washington Post said that talks between Pence and South Korean President Moon Jae-in on the sidelines of the Pyeonchang Winter Olympics had resulted in “real progress … toward a new diplomatic opening that could result in direct talks without preconditions between Washington and Pyongyang.”

The White House and the State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Japan Times.

Outlining the plan, the report said that while Washington and its allies would not halt its pressure campaign on the regime of leader Kim Jong Un until it takes clear steps toward denuclearization, the Trump administration “is now willing to sit down and talk with the regime” as the campaign continues.

“The point is, no pressure comes off until they are actually doing something that the alliance believes represents a meaningful step toward denuclearization,” Pence was quoted as saying. “So the maximum pressure campaign is going to continue and intensify. But if you want to talk, we’ll talk.”

According to the report, the United States and South Korea agreed on terms for further engagement with North Korea that would be conducted “first by the South Koreans and potentially with the United States soon thereafter.”

The White House has repeatedly thrown cold water on the prospect of talks with the North unless it first commits to scrapping its nuclear weapons program. The North, for its part, has said it will never give up its nuclear weapons, which it claims are for defensive purposes, and says it will not join talks unless the U.S. halts its “hostile policy” against it.

Citing Pence, the report also said that Moon had assured Pence he would tell the North Koreans clearly that they would not receive economic or diplomatic benefits merely for talking — only for taking concrete steps toward denuclearization. Based on that assurance, it said, “Pence felt confident he could endorse post-Olympic engagement with Pyongyang.”

“I think it is different from the last 20 years,” Pence said.

Asked what exact steps Pyongyang would have to take in return for real sanctions relief, the U.S. vice president offered up a frank answer.

“I don’t know,” he said. “That’s why you have to have talks.”