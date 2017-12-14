Rakuten mulls new cell phone venture: sources

Rakuten Inc. is considering entering Japan’s mobile telecommunications market, taking on an industry currently dominated by the country’s three major carriers, sources familiar with the matter said Thursday.

The e-commerce firm may file for an allocation of wireless spectrum with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications in January at the earliest, the sources said. It is considering raising up to ¥600 billion ($5.3 billion) through 2025 to build its wireless network, they said.

The market is dominated by NTT Docomo Inc., KDDI Corp. and SoftBank Group Corp. Rakuten currently operates wireless communication services by leasing network capacity from NTT Docomo.