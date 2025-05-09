Returning for its second edition, Raw Wine Tokyo will be held at Ota City’s Tokyo Ryutsu Center from May 10 to 11.

The annual natural wine festival will feature more than 80 natural wine producers from around the world, including 11 Japanese wineries.

The response to last year’s edition, which was held at Shinagawa’s B&C Hall, was very positive, with a turnout of 2,400 guests, according to Tomomi Manton, Raw Wine Tokyo’s public relations representative.