The 2025 World Expo held in Osaka officially kicks off on April 13, with 158 countries and seven international organizations slated to participate. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs estimates the event will attract some 28 million visitors over its six-month duration, and Osaka has seen a rush of new hotel development over the last few years to meet that demand.

Osaka Prefecture reported 255 new lodging facilities opened between 2020 and 2024, to which this spring is adding a flurry of new openings in line with the Expo commencement. Most of the new options are clustered in Kita and Chuo wards, providing smooth access to the city’s business districts and most popular tourist attractions.

The biggest boom has been in the luxury sector. Until recently, only a handful of five-star hotels served the city despite the fact that it attracted millions of tourists each year. Last September, Hilton introduced its boutique Canopy brand, Canopy by Hilton Osaka Umeda; on April 3, it launched Waldorf Astoria Osaka, Japan's first Waldorf Astoria hotel. The Osaka Station Hotel, part of Marriot’s Autograph Collection, and Four Seasons Hotel Osaka opened in 2024, while Thai luxury chain Centara unveiled the Centara Grand Hotel Osaka in 2023. Next month, Singapore’s Capella Group will add Patina Osaka to the mix, marking the youthful, food-forward brand’s first appearance in Japan.