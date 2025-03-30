In the dim light of Ginza’s Star Bar, a Negroni seems to radiate an amber glow. The cocktail all but conceals a large cube of ice carved to fit the rocks glass exactly. No effort has been spared in its creation: Moments before pouring the cocktail, the bartender diligently fans the crystalline cube to warm its surface to minimize the risk of it cracking when liquid is added.

Seen from above, the ice, which the bar calls “ninja ice,” frames the Star Bar logo printed on the coaster. Viewed directly from the side, however, the cuboid ice mysteriously vanishes, earning its moniker.

Ninja ice is actually hard to find (no pun intended) in Japanese bars. Instead, the majority of ice is known as “junpyō” (pure ice), which is made by removing impurities as water freezes. This is then shipped in blocks to be carved up as each bar or restaurant desires.