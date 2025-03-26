Gaggan Anand is back. The Kolkata-born, Bangkok-based, self-styled rebel chef’s eponymous restaurant, Gaggan, won the crown at the 2025 Asia's 50 Best Restaurants awards ceremony held in Seoul on March 25.

For Anand, this represents more than just a professional success. It is also vindication for his decision to walk away from the initial iteration of his restaurant — also called Gaggan — despite it having held top spot on the list for four consecutive years, from 2015 through 2019.

Speaking after the ceremony, Anand said the hiatus between the two operations not only allowed him to evolve his India-meets-Europe-meets-molecular cuisine but also to give it a setting that is more operatic — music, much of it rock, is high in the mix — and interactive with guests.