After a five-month closure for a rigorous garden renovation, the Omiya Bonsai Art Museum formally reopened on March 21, unveiling a series of updates that aim to enhance both the exhibition experience and the health of the trees themselves.

Established in 2010, the Omiya Bonsai Art Museum is the world's first public museum dedicated to bonsai art. Nestled within Omiya Bonsai Village, which dates back to 1925, when bonsai artisans from Tokyo sought better growing conditions following the 1923 Great Kanto Earthquake, the museum has become a global reference point for bonsai enthusiasts, scholars and practitioners alike.

Home to a remarkable collection of over 120 aged bonsai specimens, the museum offers more than a simple exhibition — it is a window into a meticulous, living tradition. Among its most prized trees is the Ezo Spruce named Todoroki, the oldest in the collection, estimated to be 1,000 years old.