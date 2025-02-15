Many video game voice actors from the Western part of the world often cite Japanese animation such as “Naruto” and “Dragon Ball” for inspiring them from a young age. For Alpha Takahashi, her inspiration went the opposite way.

Born and raised in Tokyo but now residing in Los Angeles, she recalls being completely enamored with classic Disney films as a child. From the age of 5, she found stories like “The Little Mermaid” and “Pocahontas” to be magical tales that inspired children to get through life and overcome hardship.

“I’ve stuck with my dream since then and have never swayed,” Takahashi says.