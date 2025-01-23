Come February, some Japanese workers will be receiving what’s called a 内々示 (nai-naiji, preliminary informal notice) from their 人事部 (jinji-bu, human resources departments).

These 内々示 precede 内示 (naiji, informal notices) that will tell them of upcoming 人事異動 (jinji-idō, personnel transfers). Later in February, or sometimes March, a 辞令 (jirei, official announcement) will be made.

The other day, a friend of mine received a somewhat unwelcome 内々示 from her work. 勤務先の人事部から早期退職を促されました (Kinmu-saki no jinji-bu kara sōki taishoku o unagasaremashita, She was encouraged by her company’s human resources department to take early retirement).