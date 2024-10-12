I'm supine on a padded mat as waves of sound wash over me. The vibrations of a gong reverberate through my chest, intertwining with the ethereal melodies of singing bowls, chimes and the gentle flutter of a rainstick. As the symphony of tones ebbs and flows, I feel the stress of a grueling week of work melting away.

It's my first sound healing experience, one of the treatments available at the recently opened Six Senses Kyoto hotel.

The serenity of this moment contrasts starkly with my arrival just hours earlier. Exhausted and frazzled from hundreds of emails, I had made my way to Kyoto’s Higashiyama Ward and stumbled into the lobby, only to find myself enveloped in Zen-like calm. Wooden fixtures and earth tones dominate the space, while a glass wall frames a tranquil scene of water and greenery.