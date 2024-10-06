"Collaborations and four-hands dinners — we don't do these things too often."
Chef Daniel Calvert doesn't mince words spelling out his stance on inviting other chefs to work with him in his kitchen.
"The amount of requests we’ve had, we could be doing a pop-up every month. We say no to 99% of them, to be honest."
