Life in Japan is deeply tied to ubiquitous コンビニエンスストア (konbiniensu sutoa, convenience stores), better known as コンビニ (konbini). They can be found at around 55,600 locations across the country.

If you’re new to Japan, then a コンビニ is sure to impress. First, they offer country-specific items such as おにぎり (onigiri, rice balls), お弁当 (o-bentō, box lunch) and おでん (oden), which is an assortment of boiled foods served in winter.

Heck, even Japanese サンドイッチ (sandoicchi, sandwiches) are unique, with one たまごサンド (tamago sando, egg-salad sandwich) from Lawson in particular attracting the attention of the late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain. Lawson, Family Mart, 7-Eleven, Ministop — when it comes to convenience, these stores cater to a variety of 生活ニーズ (seikatsu nīzu, daily needs).