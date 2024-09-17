Editor’s note: This article discusses historical events that may spoil upcoming seasons of the “Shogun” TV series.

Perhaps my favorite shot from the original 1980 “Shogun” miniseries was when a group of samurai foot soldiers is seen entering Himeji Castle, only to round a tight corner within a courtyard of Hikone Castle, located 180 kilometers away — pure Hollywood magic.

I tend not to like Hollywood’s Japan, for they usually get it oh so wrong. Yet the focus of the FX-produced “Shogun” released earlier this year was much more occupied with the politics and history of the period than with the fish-out-of-water antics of main character John Blackthorne. The Japanese characters in the new series are more complete as characters, animated by strong writing and some stunning acting. It’s little wonder that the show racked up Emmys for, among others, outstanding lead actor (Hiroyuki Sanada), outstanding lead actress (Anna Sawai) and outstanding drama series.