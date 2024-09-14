Newcomer brands and industry veterans alike were feted at the latest edition of Tokyo’s top fashion showcase, offering a glimpse of the sartorial sensibilities Japan hopes will turn eyes on the world stage.

On Sept. 2 at Tokyo’s Shibuya Hikarie complex, the runway show of womenswear brand Telma kicked off Rakuten Fashion Week Tokyo with sleek florals and ethereal fabrics. The brand was honored with the opening slot as the 2025 Grand Prix winner of the Next Brand Award, announced a month earlier by the Japan Fashion Week Organization (JFWO).