The magnitude 7.1 Kyushu earthquake on Aug. 8, followed by warnings of a higher Nankai Trough megaquake risk, has reminded Japan that disaster preparedness should never be neglected. This month, On: Design highlights smart products engineered to help get you through disasters.

Disaster preparedness go bags are often so bulky or unsightly that people prefer to hide them in places that make them less accessible than they should be. To address this, Sugita Ace, a company well-known in Japan for its preserved food brand Izameshi, has launched Sonaete, a series of stylish emergency kits designed to look good on display.

Made in collaboration with Bob Foundation, a creative unit led by Mitsunobu and Hiromi Asakura, there are three Sonaete kits: a 28-liter backpack, an art book-sized box and a slim, cross-body pouch, all featuring a striking white exterior with an illustrated black, windowpane-check pattern.