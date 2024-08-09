Japan’s first-ever alert for a possible Nankai Trough megaquake, announced Thursday evening following a magnitude 7.1 tremor earlier in the day, left many wondering what to make of the relatively unknown warning.

On Thursday, media outlets sent breaking news notifications about the Meteorological Agency’s decision to issue the alert, urging people to step up preparations in case the big one hits.

The impact of Thursday’s quake so far appears to be minor, with 16 injuries and three buildings damaged reported in the regions affected.