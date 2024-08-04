Location is everything, as the saying goes, when it comes to opening any restaurant. But for those serving traditional Japanese cuisine, the setting and surroundings are every bit as important.

On all fronts, chef Hironori Fujii has his bases covered.

His restaurant in the city of Toyama, Oryouri Fujii, sits close to one of Japan’s most fertile fishing grounds: Toyama Bay. Thanks to its unique geology — it is one of the deepest bays in Japan and is fed with snowmelt flowing directly from some of the country’s highest peaks — it is home to an abundance of marine life forms, some of them rarely found elsewhere.