The makers of Assassin's Creed defended their "creative liberties" on Tuesday after nearly 100,000 people signed a petition launched in Japan against the introduction of a new Black samurai character.

Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Shadows, set to be released in November, is the latest edition of a franchise that has been set in various periods of history across the world.

Shadows allows players to step into the shoes of two heroes: female assassin Naoe and Yasuke, a Black samurai presented as a 16th-century historical figure who was kidnapped by Portuguese slave traders on the east African coast and taken to Japan.