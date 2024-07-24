A recent survey found that 60% of financially challenged households with 小学生 (shōgakusei, elementary school students) and 中学生 (chūgakusei, junior high school students) claim that 夏休み (natsu yasumi, summer vacation) should either be abolished or shortened because of the heavy burden of 生活費 (seikatsu-hi, living expenses) and ever-rising 物価 (bukka, prices in general).

お金をかけずに安全で楽しい夏休みを過ごすにはどうしたらいいのでしょうか？(O-kane o kakezu ni anzen de tanoshii natsu yasumi o sugosu niwa dō shitara ii no deshō ka, What can we do to have a safe and enjoyable summer break without spending money?)

Well, studying Japanese is pretty cheap, and one grammar point in the above sentence is ～ずに (~zuni). The structure is similar in meaning to ～ないで (~naide), but more formal, and both translate to “without ~ing.” For example, 日傘を持たずに出かける (higasa o motazu ni dekakeru, to go out without carrying a parasol) is a formal version of 日傘を持たないで出かける (higasa o motanai de dekakeru).