With its 330-kilometer coastline along the Sea of Japan, Niigata Prefecture does not lack for premium seafood. Inland, the rice harvested from its fertile plains is revered nationwide.

For sushi artisan Kosuke Kobayashi, everything he needs is on his doorstep.

As the third-generation owner-chef of Tokiwa Sushi, Kobayashi is known not just for the quality of his hand-pressed nigiri sushi but also his strong support for local producers. His 10-seat counter draws connoisseurs from around the country. It is also helping to put his hometown back on the map.