Those who say you can’t find good Mexican food in Tokyo are mistaken — they just haven’t looked hard enough.

Plumb the depths of the many thousands of eateries that jostle for space in Tokyo’s 23 wards and you will find Mexican cuisine galore. To be fair, it is a bit of a chimeric landscape. There is Tex-Mex, Cal-Mex (California’s take on Mexican food), honest takes on Mexican home cooking, Japanized mashups of chile con carne proportions and sometimes a mix featuring all of the above.

Therefore, a good rule of thumb for finding Mexican food in Tokyo is that it’s not necessarily a case of where it is most authentic but where it is most delicious.