“Fashion is to style what lyrics are to music, because style’s a symphony.”

June Ambrose, the woman who coined that insight, sits sipping matcha in a posh restaurant on the 31st floor of the Toranomon Edition hotel. A quick scan of this exclusive establishment reveals the casually privileged folk you’d expect to see in such a place, but then your eyes are drawn, even seized by Ambrose.

It’s not just her fashion sense highlighted by her signature hat game. The thing you first notice about Ambrose, even from across a crowded cafe, is there’s a captivating spirit to her flair that is distinctly a product of New York’s concrete jungle where dreams are made.