Centuries-old palazzos. Modernist villas. Intimate galleries. Wisteria-filled courtyards. Industrial warehouses. Chic showrooms. Railway arches. A 1930s lido. A vast fairground space spanning close to 210,000 square meters.

Design can be found in every corner of Milan this week. The city is amid its annual creative takeover, as Milan Design Week transforms countless spaces across its cobblestone streets into cutting-edge showcases of contemporary design.

And its longtime heartbeat is Salone del Mobile. Since launching in 1961, the iconic furniture fair has firmly established Milan’s status as a leading force in the global design world, with the event emerging as a major date on the industry's calendar.