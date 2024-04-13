Milan’s Salone del Mobile, the world’s premier event for design, is celebrating its 62nd iteration this year. As a major platform for launching new creations internationally, the trade fair and its accompanying SaloneSatellite exhibition of up-and-coming talent always attracts a pool of talented Japanese designers.

Here are a few standouts at the main Rho Fiera venue, along with others selected from related Milan Design Week Fuorisalone events.

Japanese newcomers to Salone del Mobile’s exhibition hall in the Rho Fiera exhibition complex include furniture makers Adal and Nagano, both of whom have graduated from shows at Fuorisalone events in previous years.