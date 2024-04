With its near-idyllic setting and creative, hyper-local cuisine, Terroir Ai to Ibukuro ticks just about all the boxes you can think of as the ideal destination restaurant.

It feels remote, but is easily accessible from central Tokyo. It only caters to small groups, and yet it feels anything but exclusive. And it occupies a corner of a remarkable old house that was built close to two centuries ago.

What more could you want? A name that once heard is hard to forget? It even has that, too.