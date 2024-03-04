A Japanese model with Down syndrome made a guest appearance at Paris Fashion Week on Saturday, making her dream come true as she walked down the runway in a glamorous kimono-inspired dress.

Nao Saito, known by her stage name Nao, walked in the show of international designer Samina Mughal, clad in a red gown tied with a gold "obi" sash. The dress was made by a Japanese company hoping to share Japan's culture with the world.

"It was fun. I was nervous," the 19-year-old from Shizuoka Prefecture in central Japan said after taking to the catwalk at the world's leading fashion event. She also said her next dream is to "appear in a show in the United States."