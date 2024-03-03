“Hawaii Washoku” is neither a book strictly about classic Japanese cooking, nor are the recipes mere gimmicky tropical twists.

The third cookbook from Honolulu-based, Sydney-born author Lillian Cumic, “Hawaii Washoku” deftly treads a timely path, drawing on Cumic’s three decades in Japan. Where many plant-based cookbook authors might more overtly push points of view, she instead presents interesting and appealing dishes that, rather than prohibiting any particular ingredient, just so happen to be free of animal products (the word “vegan” doesn’t actually appear in the book).

What you also won’t find are recipes that lazily rely on swapping out traditional proteins for textured alternatives wrought with modern science. Instead, creative versions of many of Japan’s most iconic dishes are crafted from scratch with pantry staples found in most kitchens — no matter how small, or which side of the Pacific you happen to call home.