There were early warnings in the 1997 role-playing game Final Fantasy VII that Cloud Strife harbored delusions of grandeur: an identity borrowed from an old war buddy, genetics spliced from a parasitic alien and a toxic relationship with a super soldier.

But it was the moment Cloud unwillingly raised a sword toward Aerith Gainsborough, his affectionate companion, that it appeared he had lost all self-control. Not until his weapon lowered could players relax.

And then, a twist.