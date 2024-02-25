I have a passion for Cantonese cuisine, and I want to share it with Japan. This is not an easy task, though, and I face an additional challenge — my restaurant is small and it can only accommodate four customers. Even if I work every day for a year, I can serve at most 1,460 customers.

Being invited as a guest chef to luxury hotels provides me with an opportunity to showcase my cooking to as many customers in a single day — with the added bonus of learning the best practices of restaurant management.

My first experience as a guest chef was at the Man Ho restaurant in JW Marriott Shenzhen in 2017. Being active on social media has helped me make connections, opening many doors for me. Since then, I have had the privilege to share my food at the Sheraton Grand Hotel Tokyo Bay, the Ritz-Carlton Macau, the W Taipei hotel — and, this year, at The Peninsula Bangkok.