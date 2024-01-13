Small business jets are garnering attention as a means for wealthy foreign travelers to journey to various regions across Japan.

Business jet trips are common in the United States and Europe due to the comfort of travel. They are likely to take off also in Japan as travel demand continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In July 2023, a Honda Motor Co. HondaJet business aircraft carrying travelers including Chinese company executives landed at Yamaguchi Ube Airport in the western Japan prefecture of Yamaguchi.