You’ve likely already heard of Japan’s 花見 (hanami, cherry blossom viewing) season, but perhaps you haven’t heard of its more reserved, autumnal cousin, 月見 (tsukimi, moon viewing).

月見 comes at the opposite end of the year to 花見, when the nights are cooling down and the skies are clearing up in the early days of 秋 (aki, autumn). Coming when it does, it’s often tied to harvest festivals.

You may have already figured out that 月 (tsuki) means moon and 見 (mi) comes from the verb 見る (miru) meaning “to see” or “to view.” But the event has a few other names, too.