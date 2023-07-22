  • The first of Chunichi Stained Art’s Decorative Glass Design Laboratory’s Gabei project is a set of nine wagashi (traditional Japanese confectionery), faithfully reproduced in glass by utilizing a range of hand crafted glass-working techniques. | COURTESY OF DECORATIVE GLASS DESIGN LABORATORY / CHUNICHI STAINED ART
    The first of Chunichi Stained Art’s Decorative Glass Design Laboratory’s Gabei project is a set of nine wagashi (traditional Japanese confectionery), faithfully reproduced in glass by utilizing a range of hand crafted glass-working techniques. | COURTESY OF DECORATIVE GLASS DESIGN LABORATORY / CHUNICHI STAINED ART

Summer is always a good season for Japanese design debuts, with many manufacturers timing their new product launches with the June iteration of the Interior Lifestyle Tokyo international trade fair. Among the big brands and big-ticket items, On: Design spotted several new smaller projects focusing on petite, decorative objects — each designed to spark a little joy in life.

Glass confections

Since the 1980s, Chunichi Stained Art has been crafting bespoke decorative glass, such as stained glass windows, colorful and textured glass panels and sculptural artworks for hotels, stores, museums and other institutions. This summer, it released its own brand of objets d’art via its new in-house Decorative Glass Design Laboratory.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW