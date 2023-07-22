Summer is always a good season for Japanese design debuts, with many manufacturers timing their new product launches with the June iteration of the Interior Lifestyle Tokyo international trade fair. Among the big brands and big-ticket items, On: Design spotted several new smaller projects focusing on petite, decorative objects — each designed to spark a little joy in life.
Glass confections
Since the 1980s, Chunichi Stained Art has been crafting bespoke decorative glass, such as stained glass windows, colorful and textured glass panels and sculptural artworks for hotels, stores, museums and other institutions. This summer, it released its own brand of objets d’art via its new in-house Decorative Glass Design Laboratory.
