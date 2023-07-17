Picture this: a multicourse meal of the freshest seasonal seafood, each item carefully prepared in front of you — some lightly cooked, others not at all — while you watch from your comfy counter seat as the chef works in his narrow kitchen.

The evening unfolds at the unhurried pace typical of an omakase (chef’s choice) tasting menu. Course follows leisurely course, each interspersed with drinks and conversation. It feels as polished and elevated as a traditional Japanese counter-style restaurant — in all ways but one. Those delicate dishes are served not with rice but on freshly grilled corn tortillas.

Japanese-style tacos? A Mexican take on kaisen seafood? It’s a daring mash-up but it works beautifully. And that should come as no surprise to anyone who knows chef Marco Garcia and his ambitious vision of bringing together the best of these two cuisines.