In June, the rainy season brings unpredictable weather to Tokyo, but it’s always springtime in Rome at Bulgari Bar inside the newly opened Bulgari Hotel Tokyo.

Spanning the top six floors of the 45-story Tokyo Midtown Yaesu building opposite JR Tokyo Station, the hotel, designed by Milan’s ACPV Architects Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel, fuses la dolce vita aesthetics with Japanese craftsmanship and touches of classic Bulgari sparkle. The sumptuous bar occupies the rooftop, which is accessed via a private elevator in front of the hotel reception on the 40th floor.

Inside, sliding doors open onto a luxurious fantasy inspired by the courtyard gardens of ancient Rome. Wide sofas, wooden tables and grass-green carpets sit atop the boldly patterned Venetian terrazzo flooring. Behind the onyx-black oval bar, a magnificent wall mosaic depicts a menagerie of birds and trees rendered in brightly colored glass tiles by Venetian firm Bisazza. Heavy gold curtains adorned with Bulgari’s signature star motif frame breathtaking views of the Tokyo skyline. On sunny days, you can sip your drink amid lemon trees and Mediterranean plants on the lush rooftop terraces, which gracefully extend along both sides of the bar.