Jesse Freeman, 38, is an American visual artist and writer living in Tokyo. His mediums include photography, filmmaking, collage and ikebana (flower arrangement). Jesse is a native of Baltimore, Maryland.

1. You are a multidisciplinary artist but how do you describe yourself? As nothing in particular.

2. What do you mean by “nothing in particular”? That I can do anything! So I do nothing in particular. It’s all the same idea. It all comes from an idea and then it goes to each (medium).