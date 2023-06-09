  • Jesse Freeman moved with his dad to Yokota Air Base when he was younger. Life on the base, he says, was a lot like life in America. | COURTESY OF JESSE FREEMAN
    Jesse Freeman moved with his dad to Yokota Air Base when he was younger. Life on the base, he says, was a lot like life in America. | COURTESY OF JESSE FREEMAN

Jesse Freeman, 38, is an American visual artist and writer living in Tokyo. His mediums include photography, filmmaking, collage and ikebana (flower arrangement). Jesse is a native of Baltimore, Maryland.

1. You are a multidisciplinary artist but how do you describe yourself? As nothing in particular.

2. What do you mean by “nothing in particular”? That I can do anything! So I do nothing in particular. It’s all the same idea. It all comes from an idea and then it goes to each (medium).

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW