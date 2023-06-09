  • Uniccoli sea urchins are given scraps of broccoli and Ainan Gold pomelo, which help to neutralize their strong smell and give them a citrus flavor. | KYODO
  Jiji

Ainan, Ehime Pref. – A town in western Japan has turned the hatpin urchin, seen as a nuisance of the ocean as it devours seaweed, into a local delicacy.

Ainan in Ehime Prefecture has released a variety of the sea urchin fed with scraps of the town’s signature agricultural products of broccoli and citrus.

Aptly named Uniccoli — a portmanteau of uni, the Japanese name for sea urchins, and broccoli — the product was developed in hopes of improving the local fishing environment, with the United Nations’ sustainable development goals in mind.

